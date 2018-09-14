Hitachi Zosen Receives Order From China For Marimo® Rapid Fiber Filtration System: Our First For Sewage Treatment Plants Overseas

OSAKA, Japan — September 14, 2018 — Hitachi Zosen Corporation (TOKYO:7004) has received an order from China National Electric Apparatus Research Institute Co., Ltd. for a Marimo® rapid fiber filtration system for a sewage treatment plant in Guangzhou, China. This is the first order for a Marimo® for an overseas sewage treatment plant.

Outline 1. Client: China National Electric Apparatus Research Institute Co., Ltd. 2. Project: Improvement works for the water treatment plant, East District, Guangzhou Development Zone 3. Delivered to: Water treatment plant, East District, Guangzhou Development Zone 4. Location: West side of Nangang River, Hongguang Road, East District, Guangzhou Development Zone 5. Treatment capacity: 100,000t/day 6. Delivery: Scheduled for completion in December 2018

About the Marimo® Rapid Fiber Filtration System

Marimo® is a filtration system for removing contaminants in waste water. The device is filled with a filtration media made from specially-processed polyester fibers, permitting increased filtration speeds over previous filtration systems, and allowing high-speed processing of sewage water and industrial waste water.

Initiatives related to Marimo® in China

Testing using Hitachi Zosen’s Marimo® is being conducted at a sewage treatment plant in Guangdong Province , from April 2017 to February 2019, under the model research program “advanced treatment of urban sewage,” organized as the special themed funding project for the development of scientific technology by the Kansai – Asia Environmental and Energy Saving Business Promotion Forum (Team E-Kansai; Chair Minoru Furukawa; supported by the Kansai Bureau of Economy, Trade and Industry) and the Guangdong Science and Technology.

In June 2018, Marimo® was selected as one of 3iPET Top 100 Technologies in the Third 3iPET Top 100 Environmental Protection Technologies Contest, organized by the International Platform for Environmental Technology, Chinese Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE).

This current order is the result of Marimo®’s high water treatment performance as shown by the above.

Initiatives in Water-related Projects

We shall continue to contribute to safe, reliable, and secure water treatment in both Japan and China as we conduct verification experiments with research institutions and universities and work with partner corporations in the Chinese market.

Posted September 14, 2018

Source: Hitachi Zosen Corporation