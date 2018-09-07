Bally Ribbon Mills Highlights Highly Specialized Engineered Woven Fabrics at SAFE Symposium

BALLY, Pa. — September 7, 2018 — Bally Ribbon Mills (BRM), an industry leader in the design, development, and manufacture of highly specialized engineered woven fabrics, announces it will highlight its creative solutions for product design and development at SAFE Symposium 2018, which will be held October 15-17 at the Grand Sierra Resort, Reno, NV, Booth #206. On display will be a selection of the company’s high-performance webbings, including safety webbings and tapes, ideal for military, aerospace, fire, law enforcement, industrial, and commercial fall protection personal protective equipment (PPE).

Using its decades of weaving expertise, BRM designs, engineers, and manufactures materials that maximize the end products’ performance characteristics and properties – including durability, resistance to abrasion, chemicals, heat and weather. BRM enjoys the challenge of assisting customers in problem resolution and innovation creation regarding material selection in their design and development phases. BRM’s services include development of customized innovations, complete engineering and solutions, sample preparation, and full-scale and specialty manufacturing.

Experts will be on hand at booth #206 to show how BRM can design, develop and manufacture specialized, engineered, woven safety webbings and tapes. Made from Nylon, Nomex®, Kevlar®, Vectran®, PBI®, Nextel®, and other specialty fibers, BRM’s safety webbing and tapes are ideal for applications requiring high tenacity, abrasion resistance and flame and heat resistance. They are also a good choice for controlled elongation applications as well as those requiring chemical resistance in specific environments, and can be used for shoulder straps, harness webbing, and chin straps, as well as helmet suspension, binding tapes, lap belts, shock absorbing webbing, parachute assemblies, and other aerospace safety applications

Posted September 7, 2018

Source: Bally Ribbon Mills (BRM)