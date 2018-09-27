Avgol Collaborates With Local College For Successful Antimicrobial Trials

TEL-AVIV, Israel — September 27, 2018 — Avgol, a global manufacturer of high-performance nonwoven fabric solutions, has collaborated with the Biotechnology Center of Excellence at Alamance Community College (ACC), North Carolina, USA, to run efficacy trials utilising its pioneering antimicrobial solution, beneFIT™ Control.

Biotechnology degree students at ACC undertook hundreds of tests of fabric samples to which Avgol’s beneFIT Control technology had been applied, to demonstrate the solution’s antimicrobial efficacy. In one particular test, ten different fabric samples were used, exposed to two different bacterial strains – E.coli and Staphylococcus, as part of the range of standard and newly developed evaluations performed by Avgol and its partners to confirm antimicrobial efficacy in disposable applications. When checked after 24 hours of incubation there was a significant reduction of bacterial growth due to direct exposure to the samples infused with Avgol’s antimicrobial solution.

beneFIT Control has been developed to aid in contamination, discomfort and odour by controlling the microbial activity within hygiene applications, including diapers, adult incontinence and feminine care products. It is part of the beneFIT family of functional skin wellness technologies, a new range of chemistries and processes developed by Avgol to deliver superior performance and comfort to consumers.

Michelle Sabaoun, Department Head – Biotechnology at Alamance Community College, said: “Partnering with industry-leader Avgol has been absolutely invaluable to our biotechnology program and our students. Running the trials provides a real-world application of the skills students have mastered throughout their degree courses and gives graduates of our program a competitive advantage upon entering the workforce.

“The fact that Avgol, as a global leader in nonwoven textiles, bypassed a number of major research universities closer to its North Carolina facilities and chose to partner with ACC speaks volumes about the quality of our Biotechnology program. It is the longest-running two-year Biotechnology degree program in the USA and is widely recognized for its 700+ hours of hands-on laboratory training, as well as the quality of its graduates. We thank Avgol for the wonderful opportunity and look forward to our partnership continuing into the future.”

Nick Carter, Director – Market Business Intelligence and Intellectual Property at Avgol, said: “Significant financial losses are encountered globally through infection, contamination and spoilage caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi and moulds.

“As proven in the trials run by ACC, beneFIT Control is an adaptable solution to this problem, providing a swift, effective response ideal for the short duration of use that hygiene products typically have. We look forward to continuing our work to create ever more effective solutions as we develop further generations of beneFIT Control in the future.”

