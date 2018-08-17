Wealth Building Investors, Inventors, Stakeholders & Startups to Meet at Graphene Conference & Expo in Austin, October 15-17, 2018

OXFORD, Miss. — August 16, 2018 — The National Graphene Association (NGA), the main organization and body in the U.S. advocating and promoting the commercialization of graphene, announces prime investment opportunities to be featured at the Global Graphene Expo & Conference, October 15-17, 2018 at the AT&T Conference Center in Austin, TX.

“We are delighted to engage graphene companies & startups with well-known investors and investment funds all under one roof,” stated Dr. Zina Jarrahi Cinker, Executive Director of NGA. “There will be a special track for those interested in learning how graphene can add value to existing businesses,” Jarrahi Cinker continues.

“Graphene will soon impact every industry from automotive, advanced manufacturing, medical devices, oil & gas, energy storage and even apparel. Texas has the perfect technology infrastructure, academic prowess and end user industries that can greatly benefit from graphene,” adds Dr. Jarrahi Cinker.

About Graphene

Graphene is the world’s first 2D material. It is one atomic layer of carbon, the thinnest and strongest material in the world, yet flexible, transparent and impermeable to any known molecules. It is extremely electronically and thermally conductive. Forecasted by McKinsey to be a $70 billion market by 2030 for the semiconductor sector alone.

Other world stakeholders have invested billions of dollars in fostering the commercialization of graphene, most notably China and the European Union. The successes in this industry are gaining traction through massive investments. “This conference is the turning point for similar successes in the United States,” states Dr. Jarrahi Cinker.

The Global Graphene Expo & Conference is focused on the commercialization and future applications of graphene, which also has an exploratory track for those interested in learning how graphene can improve their current product offerings and provide a competitive advantage. “This is the largest gathering of graphene stakeholders in the U.S., targeted on commercial applications of graphene, driving innovation, and promoting and showcasing graphene products and technologies,” adds Dr. Jarrahi Cinker.

For Investors

The Exclusive Investor Pitch session at the conference will include presentations from pre-vetted qualified graphene companies to a special audience of accredited investors ready to take action in this promising space.

“We’ve assembled an evaluation committee consisting of Angel Investors and Venture Capitalists to select the top 8 companies ripest for commercial achievements,” says Dr. Harvey Ring, Austin based technology investor and leader of the evaluation/selection committee. “We expect many investors from all regions of the country to attend,” adds Dr. Ring.

In addition to the Exclusive Investor Pitch session, attendees have the opportunity to learn the basics and more about graphene during the “Graphene 101: A Crash Course In Graphene” session. The conference activities are designed to provide attendees with the opportunity to explore the commercial landscape of graphene through tracks such as the 5-minute graphene product or idea showcase as well as pitches and industry roundtables. Attendees will get a well-rounded view of the opportunities through ample networking options such as the speed networking session.

Learn more information about the Global Graphene Expo & Conference here:

For Graphene Startups & Companies

Existing graphene companies raising funds for their businesses are invited to submit their pitch on the conference page. The pitches will be reviewed by an evaluation committee, led by Dr. Harvey Ring. The 8 selected companies will be notified to present at the Exclusive Investor Pitch session to be held on October 15th.

Whether selected for the special investor session or not, all graphene companies and application developers are invited to present in the “5-Minute Product or Idea Showcase and Pitch” session and is open and presented to the entire audience at the conference.

For Industries Evaluating the Potential of Graphene

Global Graphene Expo provides the perfect platform to identify graphene’s powerful potential in different industry segments. The Expo will include “Graphene 101” a crash course on graphene, exhibits by graphene companies, product and idea showcases, and networking with the most influential graphene producers and application developers in the world. Attendees will be able to explore new ways to integrate graphene into their own industry and connect with the stakeholders that will help accelerate their company’s graphene application development and commercialization.

Posted August 17, 2018

Source: National Graphene Association