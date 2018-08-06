Vince Martin Joins AB Aero Partners

SEATTLE — August 3, 2018 — AB Aero Partners LLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Vince Martin as a new managing partner of AB Aero Partners.

Martin has enjoyed a successful 40-year career in aerospace with such companies as Cormer Aerospace, Magellan, Boeing, Precision Aerospace and recently in his own consulting company. He had several roles in his career including president of Cormer Aerospace, program manager/manufacturing engineering at Boeing, vice president of Precision Aerospace and business unit leader at Magellan.

Martin has a degree in Business (CIM), Project Management Professional designation (PMP) and a certificate in Manufacturing Engineering (CET) including Lean training in the United Kingdom and Japan. His core expertise in manufacturing is composites, tooling, machining, special processes and assembly. Martin and his years of experience will be a welcome addition to AB Aero Partners’ future growth.

AB Aero Partners started in 2015 by Arne Thompson and Brian Retzloff in Washington State as a provider of business development and supplier management services to the aerospace and marine industries. AB Aero Partners focuses on composite tooling, structural and non-structural composite parts, 3D printing, machining, assembly, finishing and fulfillment.

Posted August 6, 2018

Source: AB Aero Partners LLC