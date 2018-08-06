Techtextil North America Names North Carolina State University’s College Of Textiles The First Ever Official Academic Partner For 2019 Edition

ATLANTA — August 6, 2018 — North Carolina State University’s College of Textiles, located minutes from the Raleigh Convention Center in downtown Raleigh, serves as a hub for textile research and development and as a primary supplier to the industry talent pipeline nationwide. The college is internationally renowned as a leader in the field of textile education and innovation, and through industry collaboration, aims to be the global leader in textile public-private partnerships.

“We are thrilled about this new endeavor and our first ever official academic partnership with North Carolina State University’s College of Textiles,” said Kristy Meade, show director, Technical Shows: Textiles, Sewn Products, Equipment and Technology, at Messe Frankfurt North America. “Our goal has always been to create a unique experience for all who visit, and Techtextil North America is where professionals from across industries come to cultivate business relationships and learn about the latest developments, technologies and trends hitting the textile industry. Through our collaboration, Techtextil North America 2019 will serve as a direct link between innovators of industry and the next generation of textile professionals, and we hope to create an engaging environment that sparks new ideas, partnerships, and industry growth.”

The multi-faceted partnership aims to benefit the university, the city of Raleigh, and the North American textile industry in a myriad of ways:

Utilize expertise from the College’s world-renowned faculty and staff to provide top of the line educational opportunities for all Techtextil North America attendees

Provide exhibiting and visiting companies with direct access to the latest research coming from the world’s leading textile institution

Gain exposure for the College’s undergraduate and graduate research programs and their industry contributions through special feature areas on the Techtextil North America show floor

Facilitate future careers and strategic partnerships through collaboration with the College’s Career Fair (Feb. 28) and show attendees

Shine a spotlight on the high level of global innovation and industry development coming from all levels of the North American Textile Industry

“The College of Textiles at NC State University is proud to be the first academic partner for Techtextil North America,” said Dr. David Hinks, dean and Cone Mills professor of Textile Chemistry, College of Textiles at NC State University. “Throughout our 119-year journey our College has been committed to catalyzing growth and innovation across the entire textiles enterprise. Our world-renowned faculty and staff recruit and prepare the future leaders of our industry, conduct applied research and development, inspire entrepreneurs and provide comprehensive professional education and workforce development that attracts new investment locally and nationally. We are also committed to knowledge transfer and inspiring collaboration. Our partnership with Techtextil North America is an ideal way to achieve our joint goal of advancing the textile industry.”

The College of Textiles offers unparalleled hands-on, science-based textile education through two departments, Textile and Apparel, Technology and Management and Textile Engineering, Chemistry and Science.

Textiles faculty have established groundbreaking interdisciplinary centers and institutes: The Nonwovens Institute and the Textile Protection and Comfort Center. The Zeis Textiles Extension department meets a high-demand for professional training and fabrication and testing services by offering programs for entrepreneurs and start-up companies as well as multinational corporations.

The Nonwovens Institute (NWI), also located on the NC State campus, has experienced remarkable growth, opening a new 40,000-sq.ft. facility in 2017 for SpunMelt and Hydroentangling.

While NC State continues to be a driving force of economic development in North Carolina, the state leads the nation in manufacturing of textile

yarns and fabrics. In the past two years, companies from around the world have begun or expanded operations in rural North Carolina, bringing hundreds of new jobs and investing more than $100 million — largely due to access to superior textiles education, research and development, as well as proximity to the best textiles workforce in the nation: College of Textiles graduates.

Posted August 6, 2018

Source: Messe Frankfurt