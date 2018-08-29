Stand Out By Presenting At WOW 2019 INDA Calls For Presentations For World Of Wipes® International Conference

CARY, NC — August 29, 2018 — INDA’s World of Wipes® (WOW) International Conference 2019 program committee is now accepting abstracts on innovative, engaging, inspiring, and informative product, market and technical topics at the 13th annual event.

Coming to the Atlanta Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 25-27, 2019, WOW will cover the latest consumer research, product innovation, and market applications for all wiping products and their components.

Presenting at WOW is a unique opportunity to raise the speaker’s and company’s visibility, receive industry recognition of their product or expertise, collaborate with leaders, gain potential partners and customers, and help shape the future of wipes.

The 12th annual WOW event in Chicago this June connected 440 participants from 22 countries representing the entire wipes supply chain to examine issues and advances in the growing multi-billion dollar wipes sector. WOW is targeted exclusively for

Wipes brand owners, converters, and their entire supply chain.

The WOW committee is currently developing a robust program with relevant content that targets such areas as preservatives, regulations, emerging science, packaging, e-commerce, new product developments and advances in medical wipes.

Experts are being sought in the areas of dry and wet wipes, end-use markets, substrate formation, raw materials and fibers, liquid ingredients, packaging, machinery and equipment, and market trends and data.

Professionals interested in presenting at WOW 2019 should submit a speaker’s

photo, bio and a brief abstract summary of one or two paragraphs detailing the relationship of their talk to wipes or wipe manufacturing, to INDA Education Coordinator Deanna Lovell, dlovell@inda.org, by Oct. 22.

Save the Date to Attend Training and WOW Conference

The learning opportunities will once again kick off with INDA’s WIPES Academy, the industry’s first and only comprehensive wipes training for the entire wipes supply chain, on June 24-25 prior to the conference start. Rob Johnson, PE, Principal, Smith, Johnson & Associates, will conduct the training.

Participants will gain a strong foundation of fundamental wipes knowledge, covering the basics of wipes design, manufacturing and applications, market trends, and opportunities in new product areas. At least two years of basic nonwoven fabrics knowledge or completion of the INDA Elementary Nonwovens Training Course are the recommended prerequisites.

Highlights of WOW include exceptionally relevant program content and panel discussions, the presentation of the World of Wipes Innovation Award®, evening receptions, more than 50 tabletop displays, daily continental breakfasts, and scheduled networking coffee breaks.

Posted August 29, 2018

Source INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry