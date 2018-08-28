Materials Sciences Corp. Expanding Its Greenville County Operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. — August 16, 2018 — Materials Sciences Corp. (MSC), a technology-driven designer and advanced manufacturer of composite materials and structures for government and industry, has formally announced plans to expand its presence in Greenville County with the addition of a second facility. The company’s $2.7 million capital investment is projected to create 23 new jobs over the next five years.

Headquartered in Horsham, Pa., MSC was established in 1970 as an engineering services organization, providing research, design, analysis, testing and prototyping of composite materials. The company has nearly 50 employees, including 30 engineers, in existing operations in Alabama, Pennsylvania and South Carolina and is globally-recognized for its development of specialty algorithms that simulate and predict composite performance. MSC’s proprietary technologies allow it to develop custom composite materials for clients in the commercial, defense, energy and recreation sectors.

The company’s new, 32,000-square-foot facility will be located at 101 Pelham Davis Circle in Greenville, S.C. and will complement continuing operations at MSC’s existing facility, which is situated at the South Carolina Technology and Aviation Center in Greenville, S.C. The new facility will allow for increased research and development opportunities, as well as the manufacturing and commercialization of advanced composites for use in commercial applications. Hiring for the new positions is expected to begin in the fall of 2018, and interested applicants can visit the company’s website for more information.

“Our mission is to continuously develop, test, improve and manufacture advanced materials that can be transferred into applications of high value,” said Tom Cassin, president and CEO, Materials Sciences Corp. “We have been very pleased with our operations in Greenville County and South Carolina and look forward to continuing to grow and contribute to the success of the Palmetto State.”

“We’re proud to celebrate anytime a company decides to strengthen its commitment to our state and its people,” said South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster. “This is a milestone for Materials Sciences Corporation and Greenville County, and I’m excited to see such a strong partnership continue to thrive moving forward.”

“Companies like Materials Sciences Corporation find success in South Carolina thanks to the pro-business environment we’ve worked hard to cultivate,” said Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt. “I congratulate both Materials Sciences Corporation and Greenville County on this wonderful announcement and look forward to seeing the Upstate manufacturing community continue to grow.”

“Materials Sciences Corporation is a versatile and respected advanced manufacturing company specializing in materials development, product design and specialty manufacturing,” said Greenville County Council Chairman H.G. “Butch” Kirven Jr. “The company established a facility here in 2013 and found everything it needed to succeed. County council is very proud that they are adding a second facility in Greenville County, and we wish them great success.”

FAST FACTS

Posted August 28, 2018

Source: South Carolina Office of the Governor Henry McMaster