Duracote Earns AS9100 Rev D. Certification

RAVENNA, Ohio — August 7, 2018 — Duracote Corporation is now certified to AS9100 Rev D. Created by the International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG), AS9100 defines specific guidelines for Aerospace suppliers’ Quality Management Systems to abide by. This certification further solidifies Duracote’s place as a premier manufacturer in the aerospace industry.

Additionally, this certification covers ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System standards, which are applicable to the automotive and industrial markets. Customers can be assured that products made by Duracote are of the highest quality and that checks are in place to provide assurance in the areas of flame reactivity, sound attenuation and anti-static dissipation.

Duracote’s product offerings include coated and/or laminated films, foams and nonwoven fabrics that are specially constructed and coated for the unique demands of aircraft, ground vehicles and architectural interiors. The brand is one of the world’s most trusted aerospace components manufacturers. However, quality products are only part of the reason. Having been in the industry since 1947, Duracote uses its expertise to offer custom innovation and support. Whether a customer needs a unique noise reduction material, fire retardant material or other solution, Duracote can be a partner in invention.

Posted August 9, 2018

Source: Duracote Corporation