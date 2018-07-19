Uniroyal Engineered Products Achieves IATF 16949:2016 Certification, The Highest Quality Standard Recognized By Automotive Manufacturers

SARASOTA, Fla. — July 17, 2018 — Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc., a global provider of vinyl-coated fabrics and soft trim technologies serving the automotive, recreational, industrial, contract, hospitality and healthcare markets, announced today its subsidiary, Uniroyal Engineered Products, LLC has achieved IATF 16949:2016 certification, the highest international quality standard for the automotive industry. The certification covers the company’s Stoughton, Wisconsin plant, R&D lab and test facility. The company’s Stoughton facility also holds the ISO 9001:2015 certification.

“The IATF certification is a significant milestone for our company and demonstrates our commitment to manufacturing high-quality, innovative, best-in-class products for our automotive customers. It is a major accomplishment for the entire Uniroyal Global team and solidifies our position as a world-class supplier within the automotive industry,” said Uniroyal President Howard F. Curd.

“This certification builds momentum at a key time for us as we pursue additional opportunities to expand our automotive business in North America. In addition to earning this new automotive quality certification, Uniroyal Global will be opening a sales and design center in Detroit this summer and exhibiting at the U.S. Automotive Interiors Expo in October,” added Larry Bressler, EVP & General Manager.

