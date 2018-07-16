Uniquetex Announces The Installation Of Two Spunmelt Lines

GROVER, N.C. — July 5, 2018 — Uniquetex LLC — a joint venture between Foshan Nanhai Beautiful Nonwoven Co. Ltd. and Chaolong Textile Machinery Co., Ltd (CL Enterprise) both based in China — has installed its first two spunmelt lines, capable of producing more than 10,000 tons of SS and SMS engineered nonwoven fabrics and composite materials. This development allows the company to begin production and start serving its current customer base of more than 100 companies. Uniquetex primarily serves the industrial, home furnishing, packaging, medical and hygiene markets by providing 100-percen Made in USA nonwoven goods. The company offers integrated converting capabilities from nonwoven roll goods to post-treatment, from cut-and-sew to finished package products, and newly launched elastic nonwovens and composites.

Dwight Fillers, vice president of sales, commented on Uniquetex’s current value proposition. “Uniquetex has its own spunmelt technology that can offer finer fiber denier extrusion for superior softness and great comfort to meet the market demand, especially in the hygiene and medical markets,” Fillers said. “Our nonwoven technology also provides us with the flexibility and a cost-effective way to make and customize elastic nonwovens. Combined with the company’s two parent companies’ technical expertise and integrated nonwoven manufacturing experience, we are confident in establishing Uniquetex in the global market for a bright future.”

Uniquetex has 100 acres of land and a 360,000-square-foot building in Grover, N.C. Over the next five years, Uniquetex plans to produce more than 10,000 metric tons of SS and SMS engineered nonwoven fabrics and specialized composites annually. The company targets industrial, medical, hygiene markets and technical specialties.

Posted July 16, 2018

Source: Uniquetex