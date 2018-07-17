The Game Launches Hats With brrr° Cooling Technology

PHENIX CITY, Ala./ATLANTA — July 16, 2018 — The Game®, a premier brand in team headwear, is creating a new line of hats made with brrr°® cooling technology to keep athletes and consumers cooler and more comfortable than ever before.

brrr° technology has three unique cooling effects that immediately and continually move heat away from your body. brrr° combines natural cooling minerals with active wicking and rapid drying technologies to create a “Triple Chill Effect”™ that won’t ever fade or wash out. The material also offers maximum UV protection and it’s hypoallergenic.

“We’re excited that this cooling technology by brrr° can help keep athletes more comfortable so they perform their best, on the field and off,” said Chad Kennedy, national sales manager at The Game.

The Game makes custom designed headwear for universities, schools, community teams and recreation leagues for players of all ages, and will offer hats made with brrr° technology through its website and catalogue starting this summer.

“It’s great to bring brrr°’s proven cooling performance technology to headwear through this partnership with The Game,” said Mary-Cathryn Kolb, Founder and CEO of brrr°, who has worked in the apparel industry for more than 15 years and was formerly an executive at Spanx and TOMS shoes. “This is a great example of how brrr° can be integrated with a variety of fabrics that we touch and use in our everyday lives.”

The cooling and drying capabilities of brrr° fabric are lab tested and validated by internationally recognized independent labs.

Posted July 17, 2018

Source: brrr°/The Game®