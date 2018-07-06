Organizational Change In The Management Board Of Saertex With C. Geyer As New CEO

SAERBECK, Germany — July 3, 2018 — Effective 1 July 2018, SAERTEX has realigned the operational management of the group. For this purpose, the company has transferred management to the SAERTEX Global Executive Board with Christoph Geyer as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Christoph Geyer has been a member of the SAERTEX Group managing board since October 2016 in the role of Chief Sales Officer (CSO) and, in future, will also be responsible for the global sales activities of the company in addition to his new role as CEO. The other members of the Global Executive Board are Dr. Guido Kritzler as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Dietmar Möcke as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

“On the basis of their professional and business experience we are convinced that all three executives will be successful in guiding SAERTEX through agile markets”, says Klaus Lammers, one of the SAERTEX shareholders. The management realignment is part of the ongoing development of the SAERTEX organization and the aim is to adapt the corporate structures to reflect dynamic global growth and changing market conditions. “We are endeavoring to improve our performance and innovative strength for the benefit of our customers. Simultaneously, we are actively structuring generational change within the owning family in order to ensure that SAERTEX remains a family-owned company in future too”, says company founder, Bruno Lammers.

The owning Lammers family will continue to closely support the development of the company. Simon and Klaus Lammers will remain actively involved in the company while SAERTEX founder, Bruno Lammers, will be constantly available to the company to assist with strategic issues and act in an advisory capacity.

Source: SAERTEX