CARY, NC — July 5, 2018 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry and Nonwovens Industry Magazine announce the opening of nominations for the prestigious IDEA Achievement Awards. IDEA® is the triennial global event for the nonwovens + engineered fabrics conference and exposition to be held at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, Florida USA, March 25-28, 2019.

The IDEA19 Achievement Awards honor leading companies and new products (since IDEA16) in the global engineered fabrics industry in six categories. Nominations now open for acceptance from the categories of equipment, roll goods, raw materials, converted products (short-life), and converted products (long-life), and entrepreneur. Submission deadline is December 13, 2019. Details on the IDEA Achievement Awards criteria and eligibility are available on: http://www.inda.org/awards/IDEA-Achievement-Award.html.

To nominate a company please visit:

https://www.nonwovens-industry.com/idea19-achievement-awards

IDEA2016 Achievement Award Winners included:

Machinery/Equipment:

ITW Dynatec’s Ultra Strand Coating System

Fibers/Raw Materials:

BASF’s SAVIVA™ SAP Technology

Roll Goods:

Jacob Holm’s SoftLite™ lightweight nonwovens

Short-Life Converted Product:

WipeMeWorld’s WipeMe® flushable wipe on a roll

Long-Life Converted Product:

Impossible Objects, LLC’s Composite-Based Additive Manufacturing (CBAM) 3D printed pieces

Entrepreneur:

Mogul Nonwovens and Diaper Recycling Technology/MobiAir

The highly successful IDEA2016 attracted 7,000+ industry participants, and over 550 exhibitors from more than 70 countries to advance their business in nonwovens + engineered fabrics and INDA expects that IDEA2019 will be even bigger. The 2019 event marks the 9th anniversary of IDEA as a triennial event, with the show originating in 1971, and the 50th anniversary of the founding of INDA.

Along with the IDEA2019 Achievement Awards, highlights of the international industry event include the well-attended conference sessions focused on regional global markets, trends and forecasts.

“We return IDEA to fully modernized facility in Miami Beach that will make this event a most memorable experience. We’ve had a great response to our triennial global event and exhibit space sales have already been brisk,” said Dave Rousse, INDA president.

Details on the IDEA Achievement Award criteria and eligibility are available on: http://www.inda.org/awards/IDEA-Achievement-Award.html.

Posted July 5, 2018

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry