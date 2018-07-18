Lenzing Introduces VEOCEL™ Brand For Nonwovens

The Lenzing Group, Austria, has introduced VEOCEL™, a nonwoven specialty brand of nonwoven fibers. Veocel fibers are certified as clean and safe, biodegradable, of botanic origin and produced in an environmentally responsible manner. Veocel fibers — including Veocell Lyocell and Veocel Specialty Viscose Fibers derived from renewable or sustainable wood sources from certified and controlled forests — can be used in a variety of everyday applications including baby care, beauty and body care and surface cleaning, and applications are grouped in branded offers as Veocel Beauty, Veocel Body, Veocel Intimate and Veocel Surface. The introduction is part of Lenzing’s new brand strategy to transform from a business-to-business fiber producer to a business-to-business-to-consumer brand.

“Guided by our sCore TEN strategy, the launch of the Veocel brand will accelerate our migration into a specialty fiber business with a strong focus on innovation, quality and sustainability,” said Robert van de Kerkhof, chief commercial officer, Lenzing Group. “Through ongoing proactive communication, the Veocel brand will also promote a holistic understanding about the benefits of botanic fibers in nonwoven products across the industry value chain and among consumers.”

