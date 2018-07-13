Kaman Composites Wichita Announces New Work With Bell

WICHITA, Kan. — July 12, 2018 — Kaman Composites – Wichita, Inc. (KCW), announced today that Bell Helicopter (Bell) has signed a purchasing agreement for KCW to build flight critical skin and skin to core composite assemblies for Bell model 407, 409 and 412 helicopters. KCW, a subsidiary of Kaman Aerospace Group, Inc. and part of its Aerosystems Division, is a leading supplier of complex composite structures, components, and assemblies for the commercial and defense aerospace industry.

“This award demonstrates the strength in the ongoing collaboration between Kaman and Bell as we look forward to deliveries commencing later this year with production continuing through 2022,” said Mark Withrow Vice President and General Manager, Kaman Composites U.S.

“KCW’s continued outstanding performance and value across multiple platforms with skin and skin to core composite assembly production made this award possible,” added John Unghire, Senior Director, Business Development.

Source: Kaman Aerosystems