JEC Group’s Frédérique MUTEL Has Been Promoted To The Rank Of Officer In The Order Of The Legion Of Honour

PARIS — July 20, 2018 — Frédérique MUTEL has just been promoted to the rank of Officer in the Order of the Legion of Honour by decree of the President of the French Republic, on 13 July 2018.

Frédérique MUTEL dedicated herself to advanced technologies at Dassault Group Sogitec, Accenture, Thales and Blenheim before joining the company JEC, recently created to develop composite materials, in 1997.

From 1997 to 2018, Frédérique MUTEL, President of JEC Group, made a major contribution to the composites industry. Her pioneering and unifying work helped to secure the international exposure of this industry.

Posted July 20, 2018

Source: JEC Group