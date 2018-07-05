Fives Launched A Nonwoven Pilot Line

PISTOIA, Italy — June 13, 2018 — Fives together with its partners Dell’Orco&Villani and Technoplants launched a pilot line in Pistoia (Italy) for nonwoven producers to test fibers for ADL applications: hygiene, personal care, medical, etc.

The pilot line is equipped with opening and blending systems from Dell’Orco&Villani (Italy), a state-of the-art carding machine DMS Elowave® from Fives DMS and a thermobonding oven from Technoplants (Italy).

The DMS Elowave® card features a completely new design, improved roll run-out to 0,03mm for enhanced homogeneity and high mechanical stability during operations. Its main advantages include high productivity (1,000 kg/h/m for 3.75 working width / 3.3 Dtex & 50 gsm), improved MD/CD ratio (2.5/1 @ 300 m/min) and drastic reduction of fiber accumulation due to controlled aeraulic flow.

The nonwovens is an incredibly dynamic and diverse industry driven by innovations. Over the last 5 years, the demand of nonwoven materials is constantly growing from 7 to 13% depending on applications according to the European Disposables and Nonwovens Association (EDANA).

Posted July 5, 2018

Source: Fives in Nonwoven