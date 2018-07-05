EDANA Elects New Board

BRUSSELS — June 1, 2018 — EDANA today announced its new Board of Governors for 2018 – 2019. Returning Chairman Martin Rapp (Vice-President and General Manager at Glatfelter) will again provide expert leadership, ably supported by re-elected Vice-Chair Mikael Staal Axelsen (Fibertex) and newly appointed Vice-Chair Nina Kopola (President and CEO Suominen ). Paul Eevers (Unilever) position as Treasurer was also renewed Announced at EDANA’s AGM in Rome on May 22nd, the newly elected Board will begin their term on July 1st.

Martin Langley (Bostik), Ulrich Hornfeck (Sandler) and Dominiek Tytgat (Ontex) were the three newly elected members of the Board. Patricia Featherstone (RKW), Frantisek Klaska (Pegas), Nina Kopola (Suominen) and Wolfgang Plasser (Lenzing) were all re-elected.

Posted July 5, 2018

Source: EDANA