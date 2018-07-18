Crown Capital Acquires Graniteville Specialty Fabrics

Atlanta-based Crown Capital Investments LLC has acquired Graniteville Specialty Fabrics (GSF), Graniteville, S.C., a producer and distributor of highly engineered coated products used for such items as military shelters, marine covers and tents. GSF will remain in Graniteville, where the company has approximately 17 acres with offices, manufacturing and onsite research facilities.

“Graniteville is a great company and our families are thrilled with the acquisition,” said Christopher Graham, CEO, Crown Capital Investments. “We focus on investing in well-established, market-leading companies and helping them optimize operations, innovate and grow over time. The brand, the products and the management team all demonstrate the high performance attributes we seek within our portfolio companies.”

“Graniteville Specialty Fabrics has been known for quality products and innovation for over 70 years,” said Jim Egan, president, Graniteville Specialty Fabrics. “We’re excited to be associated with Crown Capital. Throughout the process Crown Capital was the obvious choice of our management team.”

July/August 2018