Calgon Carbon Appoints Steve Schott President And CEO

PITTSBURGH, PA — July 25, 2018 — Calgon Carbon Corporation announced today that Steve Schott has been named President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective August 3. Schott will replace Randy Dearth, who announced he was leaving the company after six years.

Kuraray’s Director and Senior Executive Officer and President of Functional Materials, Mr. Yoshimasa Sano, said, “With Steve as President and CEO, we are confident that we can continue the momentum we have built since acquiring Calgon Carbon in March. Steve is both a strong and well-respected leader within Calgon Carbon, and I look forward to working with him in his new role as President and CEO.”

“I’m truly honored for this opportunity. I am proud of Calgon Carbon, its talented employees, and all we have accomplished. I am excited to continue this journey with such a great team,” said Steve Schott.

Mr. Schott joined Calgon Carbon in 2007 as Executive Director of Finance. In 2010 he was promoted to Vice President and Chief Financial Officer with responsibility for all corporate financial functions. In 2015 Steve was promoted to Executive Vice President, Advanced Materials, Manufacturing, and Equipment. In this role, Steve also has responsibility for the company’s European operations, where Calgon Carbon is known as Chemviron.

Prior to joining Calgon Carbon, Schott spent eight years at DQE, Inc., a conglomerate whose primary business was electric energy. During his tenure, he held various positions including Controller, Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer. Schott also spent 15 years at Deloitte & Touche where he was a senior manager in the auditing practice. He holds a B.S. in Business Administration from Duquesne University.

Posted July 25, 2018

Source: Calgon Carbon Corporation, a Kuraray Company