AREVO Unveils First 3D-Printed Carbon-Fiber eBike

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — July 12, 2018 — AREVO®, the leader in software-controlled additive manufacturing technology, today announced the launch of its eBike – the world’s first battery-assisted bike using a 3D carbon fiber frame. On the heels of launching the first 3D printed all terrain city bike in May, AREVO’s eBike is another real-world example of the company’s capabilities and time savings that come with its one-of-a-kind, 3D printing process.

AREVO’s 3D printing process combines software, robotics, machine learning and thermoplastic materials to provide designers and manufacturers with unprecedented freedom to create products with unparalleled strength and durability. As a result, AREVO’s eBike can be customized for individual riders, printed as and when needed at scale, and competitively manufactured anywhere in the world.

“We have created a new paradigm for manufacturing that empowers businesses to create and source products locally by leveraging advancements in dynamic software and automation,” said Jim Miller, CEO of AREVO. “The development of the eBike has proven that we can 3D print a new product when needed, at a low cost and localize the manufacturing process – significantly cutting down on the process and time it has taken historically to create bike frames.”

AREVO partnered with OECHSLER, a manufacturer mainly for automotive and medical parts, to leverage their DRIVEMATIC three-speed automatic gearbox with AREVO’s 3D printed carbon fiber frame for an electric 3D printed bike. The bike has a unique feature set ideal for the modern bike commuter including Bluetooth capability and smartphone connectivity to easily track bike data like battery life, current speed and distance.

“We’re committed to being at the forefront of manufacturing innovation, and partnering with AREVO allowed us to explore a unique use case for our integrated drive system,” said Michael Oppermann, Director Business Development, from OECHSLER. “With AREVO’S ability to quickly produce custom bike frames, we’ll be able to meet the increasing demand for eBikes at a fraction of the time, cost and environmental impact of the standard bike production process.”

Posted July 12, 2018

Source: AREVO