ANDRITZ Acquires Diatec, Italy

GRAZ, Austria — July 11, 2018 — International technology Group ANDRITZ has acquired a 70% stake in Diatec S.R.L., a leading manufacturer of converting machines for the hygiene and food packaging industries based in Collecorvino in the region of Pescara, Italy. The remaining 30% will stay in the hands of the two current shareholding families.

Diatec designs and manufactures a wide range of special machines and technological solutions, mainly for the production of baby diapers and other absorbent hygiene products, but also for food packaging. With this acquisition, ANDRITZ complements its product portfolio in Nonwoven and is now able to offer the complete supply and value chain, from the raw material, to webfoming, finishing, and converting.

Diatec was established in 1992 and has developed very favorably since then, with many international references and renowned customers around the the world. The company is known for its innovative spirit, providing flexible and sophisticated solutions for the hygiene sector.

The Diatec owners and managers, who will continue to work in the company, acknowledge that ANDRITZ is the best partner to support the company’s long-term growth and – together with employees and suppliers – to create synergies that can satisfy the demands of its customers.

Andreas Lukas, Division Manager for ANDRITZ Nonwoven, says: “We are very excited about this complementary acquisition that extends our market coverage, process technology, and product range within the nonwovens industry.”

Diatec’s General Manager, Luigi Mancini, comments: “With ANDRITZ, we have found our ideal partner to strengthen our international market position and we are looking forward to growing further within this collaboration.”

Posted July 11, 2018

Source: ANDRITZ