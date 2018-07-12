A Prestigious Line Up Of Speakers About Composites Innovation In Mobility And Efficient B2B Meetings Were The Highlights Of The JEC Forum On Composites In Transportation In Chicago

ATLANTA — July 12, 2018 — JEC Group’s mission to develop end-use markets for composites has reached a new milestone with the closing of its latest JEC Forum in Chicago, which met its goals in terms of conference quality, more than 600 professional visits and successful B2B meetings.

The JEC Forum in Chicago is a unique event combining knowledge sharing and business networking. Strongly focused on innovation, the forum introduced new and featured products in the field of ground transportation (from automotive to railway, trucks and buses) and highlighted 5 breakthroughs which received the prestigious JEC Innovation Awards.

An Impressive Line Up Of Speakers

The 4 sessions of conferences involved no less than 24 expert speakers from companies such as Ford Motor Company, Gazelle Tech, Mercedes Benz, Owens Corning, Porcher Industries, SikaAxson or Wabash National Corporation, to name a few. The speakers put the stakes of mobility into perspective while highlighting the countless contributions made by composites, both now and in the future.

On the first day of the event, Martin BIGRAS, Senior Expert Engineer – Composite Materials at Bombardier, gave a keynote speech on New Material Development for Rail Applications, addressing how composite materials are a great fit for the rail industry, the issues faced by composites in rail applications, and the envisioned solutions to further their integration into this industry. Another keynote speech given by Greg BEISER, Director – Future Mobility/Smart Cities at Faurecia, focused on Composites in Clean Mobility. Paul SPADAFORA, Global Vice President of Product Development at Magna Exteriors, addressed the topic of Composites Innovations Enabling Future Mobility, focusing on connected and autonomous vehicles as an introduction to the JEC Innovation Awards.

Posted July 12, 2018

Source: JEC GROUP