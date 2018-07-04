4M Carbon Fiber Makes Strategic Addition To The Board Of Directors By Appointing Garo Artinian

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — July 24, 2018 — 4M Carbon Fiber Corp. (4M) announced today that Garo Artinian, president and CEO of Artinian Holding, a global business advisory, has been appointed to the company’s Board of Directors.

Prior to his appointment, Artinian served as the chairman and CEO of Draka Holding NV, a publicly traded company, from 2003 to 2006. There, he helped grow revenues to more than three billion euros by restructuring the company’s debt, reorganizing its operations into a leaner and more focused structure, and expanding sales in key international markets. He also completed a joint venture with Alcatel, creating the second largest communications wire and cable company in fiber and copper worldwide. Guided by Mr. Artinian’s strategic vision, the venture successfully integrated several acquisitions. Together, these actions drove positive cash flows, improved collaboration between divisions and management, and in effect, turned the business around.

In 2006, Artinian retired from Draka and launched Artinian Holding, which specializes in supporting CEOs as they expand and integrate their businesses. Since then, he has served on the boards for Domaille Engineering, TPC Group, and Dura-Line, which was acquired by Mexichem in 2014. “Carbon fiber and composite materials are the future for many of the industries I have been involved with,” Artinian said. “I believe that 4M’s technology will revolutionize the manufacturing of carbon fiber, and I am proud to be part of the team.”

4M’s President Josh Kimmel commented: “Mr. Artinian’s years of experience in growing and running a multi-billion-dollar global public company in a similar sector is a perfect strategic fit for 4M. I am excited for the opportunity to learn from Garo’s wealth of knowledge and unique out of the box strategic thinking. We are confident that Garo’s addition will advance our near and long-term goals to accelerate 4M and establish the company as the leader in rapidly growing carbon fiber market.”

