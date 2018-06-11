Zeus Acquires MWC Technologies

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — June 11, 2018 — Zeus Industrial Products Inc., a polymer extrusion manufacturer and material science innovator, today announced that it has acquired MWC Technologies LLC (MWC). This adds to the capabilities that Zeus has been developing for the past five decades.

MWC, a manufacturer of medical device components based in Chattanooga, Tenn., possesses innovative technologies that support Zeus’ growth strategy. This acquisition will allow for the global commercialization of the many cutting-edge, solution-driven products in MWC’s portfolio.

“Since I founded the company in 1966, Zeus has been focused on continuing to grow and innovate,” said Frank P. Tourville Sr., founder and Chairman of the Board, Zeus Industrial Products. “This acquisition supports those goals. We are confident that our acquisition of MWC will provide value to our customers today and into the future.”

“The acquisition of MWC will expand our capabilities and product portfolio to address the rising demand for advanced precision extrusions,” said John Winarchick, CEO, Zeus Industrial Products Inc. “Our combined expertise will enhance our ability to better serve customers around the globe.”

“We are excited to be joining the Zeus team!,” said Eric Avans, Quality Manager, MWC Technologies. “Zeus’s long term commitment to industry leading quality, customer service and innovation aligns well with MWC’s culture. Our combined technologies will enable new to the market solutions for our customers.”

Posted June 11, 2018

Source: Zeus Industrial Products

