National Safety Apparel: DRIFIRE® 4.4™ Coverall: DF2-450C-CA

CLEVELAND — June 4, 2018 — National Safety Apparel is proud to offer the DRIFIRE® 4.4™ coverall. At 4.4 oz., the fabric is the lightest weight 10 cal protection available, keeping you comfortable in the heat of the summer. It includes odor control and fast drying moisture management innovation, making it easy to wear in the field on the hottest of days. Offering durable CAT 2 protection with an arc rating of 10 cal/cm2, this dual hazard coverall provides protection against arc flash and is UL Certified to NFPA 2112 for flash fire. The DRIFIRE 4.4 coverall is the lightweight and comfortable FR coverall you’ve been looking for.

Posted June 4, 2018

Source: National Safety Apparel