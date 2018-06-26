KBR Awarded Contract For DuPont Safety & Construction Project

HOUSTON — June 26, 2018 — KBR Inc. announced today it has been awarded a contract to expand capacity for the manufacture of Tyvek® nonwoven materials by DuPont Safety & Construction at its facility in Contern, Luxembourg.

Under the terms of the reimbursable contract, KBR will provide project management, engineering, procurement and construction management services for a third operating line at the site and is scheduled to start in 2021. When fully operational, the new production line will add 120 employees to the current staff.

“Global demand for DuPont Tyvek® continues to grow worldwide in all of our key end-use markets,” said Rose Lee, president DuPont Safety & Construction. “This capacity expansion plan is a critical step in growing the Tyvek® business, maintaining our leadership in nonwoven materials, and delivering the innovation customers expect from DuPont.”

Christian Marx, vice-president and general manager of Tyvek® and Typar®, said: “Tyvek® is the product of choice in many industries like worker protection, sterile packaging, construction materials, active packaging and graphics applications. With this new production line, we stay ahead of the growing worldwide demand.”

“We are proud of the support role that KBR has played in the development of this project and that we are able to continue our relationship with DowDuPont as they build for the future,” said Jay Ibrahim, KBR President, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Estimated revenue associated with this contract will be booked into backlog of unfilled orders for KBR’s Hydrocarbons Services Business Segment in the second half of 2018.

Posted June 26, 2018

Source: KBR, Inc.