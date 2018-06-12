Gore Featuring 5G And Aerospace & Defense Test Solutions At IMS 2018

PHILADELPHIA — June 12, 2018 — W. L. Gore & Associates (Gore) continues to enhance the company’s microwave/RF solutions to operate at higher frequencies while performing reliably over time. Gore will be featuring several 5G and aerospace & defense testing insights and products at IMS 2018, June 12-14, at the Philadelphia Convention Center, Philadelphia, PA, Booth #1537.

5G testing has become increasingly complex, with higher frequency test components above 6 GHz and more ports to address. Multiple functions are integrated into a component and frequent calibration is required. At the same time, tests need to deliver highly accurate measurements for faster throughput, less calibration and downtime, and reduced overall costs. To address these demanding requirements, Gore has introduced GORE® PHASEFLEX® Microwave/RF Test Assemblies, Type 0N – the smallest, lightest, most internally ruggedized assembly on the market today for modular, multi-port, and multi-site test applications.

Gore’s product specialist Chris Cox said, “Test assemblies for 5G applications are important. The need for smaller and lighter assemblies will be crucial, as well as their durability and flexibility. Knowing you can trust them will be even more significant for 5G.”

In the area of defense and aerospace, Gore will be featuring its GORE® PHASEFLEX® Microwave/RF Test Assemblies and their airframe assemblies, GORE-FLIGHTTM Microwave Assemblies, 6 Series. The airframe assemblies are lightweight cable solutions that deliver the lowest insertion loss before and after installation, ensuring reliable performance for the life of an aircraft system. The robust construction reduces total costs by withstanding the challenges of installation, reducing costly production delays, field service frequency, and the need for purchasing replacement assemblies.

The testing of aircraft systems is a critical part. “You can’t trust the performance if you can’t trust the test,” Gore aerospace application engineer Chris Ericksen states.

In addition to the above, Gore will be highlighting the company’s “60 Years of Improving Lives” with a special display featuring Converse shoes with GORE-TEX® Technology, FDA-approved GORE® CARDIOFORM Septal Occluder, and Elixir® Strings for guitars.

