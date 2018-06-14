3M Introduces Elastic Blend Nonwoven Tape For Improved Conformability, Skin Breathability

ST. PAUL, Minn. — JUNE 12, 2018 — 3M today announced it has expanded its lineup of advanced adhesives for medical devices with the addition of 3M™ Single Coated Medical Extended Wear Adhesive Nonwoven Tape on Liner (3M™ 4077), a pressure sensitive adhesive that offers omni-directional stretch for superior conformability and breathability. The thin, water-resistant tape offers excellent initial skin adhesion and a 14-day wear time, as well as improved conformability during long wear times compared to other tapes in the product line.

“Durability is important to medical device wearers, which is why we don’t limit participants’ contact with moisture in our wear time studies,” said Marcello Napol, global business director in 3M’s Critical and Chronic Care Solutions Division. “Now we’re able to offer a product that takes functionality to the next level – 3M 4077 is water-resistant, stretchy, breathable and offers the longest wear time in our current portfolio.”

3M 4077 features an extended wear adhesive combined with a white meltblown elastic nonwoven backing on a silicone release liner. It is EtO, E-beam and gamma sterilization compatible.

Compliant with ISO:10993 sections 5 & 10, 3M 4077 is approved for use on intact skin. The tape is part of the extensive adhesives product line 3M offers the medical device manufacturing, design and supply industries. Through the company’s diversity of technologies – paired with its 55 years of experience in the medical adhesive business and team of experts – 3M provides medical device professionals with the tools they need to satisfy their project requirements and confidently navigate their way to market.

To learn more about 3M 4077, visit 3M.com/MedTech. Design engineers can also visit findmyadhesive.com to help narrow down the right adhesive for their next medical device project. Created by 3M, Find My Adhesive is an online resource that uses a series of project-specific questions to identify a list of the most appropriate medical adhesive suggestions.

Source: 3M Company