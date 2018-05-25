Teijin to Exhibit At Tokyo International Fire And Safety Exhibition 2018

TOKYO, Japan — May 25, 2018 — The Teijin Group announced today that it will exhibit a variety of advanced materials and solutions at Tokyo International Fire and Safety Exhibition 2018 (FIRE-SAFETY TOKYO), one of the largest exhibitions for the fire and safety industries. FIRE-SAFETY TOKYO, which is held every five years, will take place at the Tokyo Big Sight (Tokyo International Exhibition Center) from May 31 to June 3.

Visitors are expected to gain a greater appreciation for the Teijin Group’s ongoing initiatives to evolve as a Total Safety Solution Provider that is making society safer with enhanced solutions for disaster prevention and infrastructure development.

The Teijin booth (7-47) will present the following materials and related solutions:

Future Safety System for Firefighting

The display will include functional turnout gear and rescue wear, such as a smart uniform for firefighters incorporating a sophisticated wearable device that monitors body heat, a cooling vest that protects firefighters with unprecedented heat-resistance, flame-retardance and body-heat reduction, and a new navigation system for emergency vehicles.

Teijinconex Protective Wear

The booth will exhibit protective wear made with Teijinconex meta-aramid fiber, which combines high flame and long-term heat resistance with mobility and comfort. To highlight Teijin’s unique strengths in the firefighting field, innovative protective wear will be modeled on a stage at the booth on May 31 and June 2. There also will be a virtual reality (VR) corner where visitors can experience wearing protective wear, carrying air cylinders and attempting to put out simulated fires.

Products for Disaster Mitigation

The booth will additionally present products and solutions for mitigating the effects of disasters, such as Karuten, an ultra-lightweight, earthquake-resistant ceiling material made with V-Lap polyester vertical-type nonwoven fabric, Karukabe, a non-burnable sheet used in smoke-proof walls, and marugotobosai, comprehensive indoor safety platform for disaster mitigation, utilizing security-related products provided by Teijin and business partners.

