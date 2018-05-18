Techtextil NA, Autefa Presents Solutions For Thermo- And Acoustical- Insulation Nonwovens Fabrics, Carpet Production And Advanced Fiber Processing

FREIDBERG, Germany — May 18, 2018 — In the construction, residential and automotive market, efficient thermal and acoustic insulation materials are key factors that contribute to energy saving and to the reduction of natural resources consumption. The aerodynamic web forming process with Autefa Solutions random card Airlay K 12 stands for an improved MD:CD ratio and a three-dimensional web structure. During the process the fiber material is opened up to the single fiber; this enables a high versatility regarding fiber choice. The Airlay K 12 offers the special advantages when it comes to lighter weights and high loft fabrics. The increased opening capabilities distinguish itself for PET as well as fiberglass fiber processing.

During Techtextil, visitors will experience the economic and technical advantages of Autefa Solutions as a full line supplier for carded- crosslapped needlepunch lines, aerodynamic web forming technology, spunlace, and thermobonding lines. Autefa Solutions nonwovens lines meet customers’ requirements for quality web formation, bonding, active weight regulation, and minimal maintenance.

The recently delivered complete line to IDEAL Automotive GmbH, an international system supplier and development partner for the Automotive industry, covers the need of the highly-competitive Automotive market. High-speed and an improved quality have been set as key targets by the customer. Carbon and glass fibers reinforced plastics as well as composites with natural fibers result in extremely light and stable components. Autefa Solutions shows innovative solutions for the processing and recycling of carbon-, glass-, aramid- and natural fibers. Since 2010 the company is concerned with the re-utilization of recycled carbon fibers to carbon fiber nonwovens and has already successfully placed production lines in the market.

Based on the reliable technology and the long-standing experience of the former company Fehrer in Linz, Austria, AUTEFA Solutions delivers high innovative Stylus needle looms with the Variliptic drive concept (elliptical needling) and with the NL drive for vertical needling. The Stylus needle loom improves the web quality, by reducing the draft especially in the pre-needling process, increases the machine durability and minimizes maintenance.

AstenJohnson, a global manufacturer for the paper industry, has invested in a new line. Autefa Solutions has delivered a complete needlepunch line with nonwovens carding system Masterfelt, crosslapper Topliner and two over 13 m wide needle looms Stylus Variliptic and Stylus NL. André Imhof, COO Autefa Solutions: “Our customers like the extremely reliable and robust Stylus series. The machines are often heavier and bigger than other needle looms in the market. The advantage of our design offers vibration free running, needle densities up to 30000 needles per meter and highest production due to stroke frequencies up to 3000 rpm in continuous operation.“

Energy saving spunlace solutions

Hydroentanglement is the ideal method of producing nonwovens for the strong growing wipes or cotton pads markets. Autefa Solutions has developed and patented the V-Jet injector. The V-Jet injector is installed in several productions and led to significantly higher tensile strength at same entangling water pressure than a standard injector. The possible reduction of water pressure is in the range of 20 %. In addition, the water consumption is reduced by 10 % when using the same nozzle diameter and pitch. The new Square Drum Dryer SQ-V combines the advantages of a horizontal dryer with the lower space requirement of a conventional drum dryer. The nozzle system uniformly distributes the airflow in terms of speed and temperature throughout the whole working width, providing best spunlace web and surface quality results. The Square Drum Dryer SQ-V has different heating zones and operates each heating zone with optimal drying conditions. Due to the small footprint the Square Drum Dryer SQ-V is the ideal solution for energy optimizing of existing lines.

Complete lines from Autefa Solutions for the manufacturing of ADL

The consumer products benefit from the nonwovens features elasticity, softness and absorption. As a premium supplier, Autefa Solutions delivers machines for opening, blending and carding as well as ovens and dryers out of one hand. Autefa Solutions high-speed oven HiPerTherm HS distinguishes itself by an approved accuracy airflow system with high production speeds up to 250 m/min. The HiPerTherm HS is a single belt oven for thermobonding and drying. The double nozzle system allows the creation of extremely uniform product treatment. The key strengths of the AUTEFA Solutions belt dryers are highest uniform airflow, the precisely adjustable temperature distribution and the ability to maintain loft. The machine has been especially designed for the manufacturing of top sheets and ADL what demands utmost accuracy. The nozzle design prevents dust accumulations and ensures the capture of dust in the automatic filter systems.

Posted May 18, 2018

Source: Autefa Solutions Germany GmbH