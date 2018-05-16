SKAPS Industries Acquires Matrix Composites

ATHENS, Ga. — May 15, 2018 — SKAPS Industries has completed an agreement to acquire Matrix Composites (Henderson, KY and Seguin, Texas). The acquisition includes all Matrix Composites technologies, operations and assets in their entirety.

The acquisition of Matrix provides SKAPS Fiberglass Division a global position and platform to expand in North and South America. SKAPS will focus on customer service performance, technical textile expertise, improved quality and certifications to bring in-line to customers’ expectations.

Matrix Composites, Inc. was started January 1996 in Henderson, Kentucky in a new building to produce woven fiberglass fabrics. Under the ownership of Don Hudson (1996) Matrix expanded with a second factory in Seguin, Texas (2002) which took Matrix to producing woven and non-woven fabrics in two different states. Matrix has built a diversified customer based, with lean production practices and the ability to provide speed to market services for many products lines.

The acquisition is SKAPS Industries first in North America.

Posted May 16, 2018

Source: SKAPS Industries