Safety Components Adds Distributors For WeatherMAX 3D

GREENVILLE, SC — May 10, 2018 — Safety Components, manufacturer of WeatherMAX and other high-performance outdoor technical fabrics, has added four distributors for its newest product, WeatherMAX 3D:
- J.Ennis Fabrics
- Keyston Bros.
- Performance Textiles
- The Miami Corporation.
This provides availability for the innovative textile throughout the US and Canada.
Made in the USA, WeatherMAX 3D stretches up to 20% under tension, returning to its normal shape when relaxed, making it ideal for complex three-dimensional shapes and patterns without excessive darting. Water resistant, yet breathable, it’s 100% pigment solution dyed with superior UV and fade resistance. The fabric comes with a 5-year warranty.
Posted May 10, 2018
Source: Safety Components