Safety Components Adds Distributors For WeatherMAX 3D

GREENVILLE, SC — May 10, 2018 — Safety Components, manufacturer of WeatherMAX and other high-performance outdoor technical fabrics, has added four distributors for its newest product, WeatherMAX 3D:

  • J.Ennis Fabrics
  • Keyston Bros.
  • Performance Textiles
  • The Miami Corporation.

This provides availability for the innovative textile throughout the US and Canada.

Made in the USA, WeatherMAX 3D stretches up to 20% under tension, returning to its normal shape when relaxed, making it ideal for complex three-dimensional shapes and patterns without excessive darting. Water resistant, yet breathable, it’s 100% pigment solution dyed with superior UV and fade resistance. The fabric comes with a 5-year warranty.

Posted May 10, 2018

Source: Safety Components

SHARE