Safety Components Adds Distributors For WeatherMAX 3D

GREENVILLE, SC — May 10, 2018 — Safety Components, manufacturer of WeatherMAX and other high-performance outdoor technical fabrics, has added four distributors for its newest product, WeatherMAX 3D:

J.Ennis Fabrics

Keyston Bros.

Performance Textiles

The Miami Corporation.

This provides availability for the innovative textile throughout the US and Canada.

Made in the USA, WeatherMAX 3D stretches up to 20% under tension, returning to its normal shape when relaxed, making it ideal for complex three-dimensional shapes and patterns without excessive darting. Water resistant, yet breathable, it’s 100% pigment solution dyed with superior UV and fade resistance. The fabric comes with a 5-year warranty.

Posted May 10, 2018

Source: Safety Components