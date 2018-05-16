ProVent® Plus From Kappler Offers Timely Response To Latest Ebola Outbreak With Affordable NFPA Certified Single-Use Protective Garment

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — May 16, 2018 — Ebola is in the news again, and protective apparel innovator Kappler has good news for healthcare responders — an economical protective suit that’s NFPA certified to protect against the deadly virus and other biohazards.

With its introduction of ProVent® Plus, Kappler has addressed a critical worker-protection need with the only economically priced single-use garment certified to the demanding requirements of the NFPA 1999 apparel standard. The use-and-dispose distinction of ProVent Plus means emergency responders and healthcare workers faced with Ebola-infected body fluids and other biohazards can now have proven protection at a fraction of the cost of expensive reusable garments.

“The latest Ebola outbreak in Africa underscores the sense of urgency for a cost-effective protective apparel solution,” said Kappler president Laura Kappler-Roberts. “ProVent Plus provides the same certified blood and viral protection as re-usable suits costing many times more.”

The new garment also alleviates the uncertainty surrounding re-usable suit decontamination practices.

“Trying to decon exposed garments for re-use is difficult at best, and ProVent Plus eliminates that concern with a proven, affordable garment solution,” Kappler-Roberts added.

In addition to passing the ASTM F1670 blood penetration and ASTM F1671 viral penetration tests, ProVent Plus is a microporous fabric that offers increased comfort due to its high moisture vapor transmission rate (MVTR).

Kappler’s ProVent Plus garment (style PPH39-99) is made in the USA and certified to NFPA 1999 for use as part of a system of components with other protective equipment including respiratory, eye and face protection, examination gloves, boot/shoe covers and over aprons. ProVent Plus also meets OSHA and CDC guidelines as part of such a protective system.

“This is a three-way win for responders and healthcare workers,” Kappler-Roberts said. “They get NFPA certified protection, along with the infection control peace of mind and a substantial cost savings.”

Source: Kappler, Inc.