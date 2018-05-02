NATIONAL SAFETY APPAREL® (NSA) Acquires Rubin Brothers And Their Union Line™ Brand

CLEVELAND, Ohio — May 1, 2018 — National Safety Apparel continues to expand their USA-based safety clothing manufacturing capabilities with the acquisition of Chicago based Rubin Brothers and their Union LineTM brand.

The acquisition of Rubin Brothers further increases National Safety Apparel’s portfolio of safety apparel brands and adds another market leader to their already established “House of Brands”. The Rubin BrothersUnionLineTMbrandofsafetyproductswillbemarketedtoNationalSafetyApparel’s distributor partners alongside their existing DRIFIRE® and TECGEN SELECT® performance flame resistant clothing, ArcGuard® arc flash protection, VIZABLETM high visibility safety apparel, CARBON ARMOURTM carbon- based high heat protection, CutGUARDTM cut protection and DRIFIRE® FR military apparel. The addition of the Rubin Brothers brand further validates NSA’s commitment to building a house of premium industrial and safety apparel brands for their customers.

“We’re committed to increasing our manufacturing footprint in the USA”, states National Safety Apparel President and CEO, Chuck Grossman, “Our Cleveland-based facilities employ a culturally diverse group of people, and we will continue to grow in Cleveland. Adding Rubin’s Chicago-based manufacturing plant expands our US workforce to nearly 500 employees and allows us to increase our capacity to serve our customers.”

Dave Rubin, President and Owner of Rubin Brothers, shares “Both National Safety Apparel and Rubin Brothers have a long, rich history of USA-based garment manufacturing. I am confident that this merger will prove to be beneficial for both NSA, Rubin Brothers, and the Union LineTM brand.”

Rubin Brothers serves its local, national, and international customers with both traditional workwear and flame resistant (FR) clothing. NSA is pleased to expand their family into the Chicago area and welcome all of the Rubin Brothers employees.

National Safety Apparel is a market leader in the design and manufacture of high quality industrial safety apparel and military apparel. Providing industrial and safety garments for seven verticals, customers include electrical and gas utilities, steel mills and aluminum foundries, glass plants, construction, manufacturing and the armed forces.

Posted May 2, 2018

Source: NATIONAL SAFETY APPAREL® (NSA)