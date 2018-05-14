Michael Hauschild Honored With EDANA LCA Lifetime Achievement Award

ROME — May 14, 2018 — EDANA, the leading global association serving the nonwovens and related industries, was pleased to recognize the achievements and efforts of Michael Hauschild with the 2018 EDANA LCA Life Time Achievement Award in Rome last night. The award was presented at the 28th annual conference of SETAC, the Society of Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry.

The award was granted in recognition of Hauschild’s 25-year body of work in the field of Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) at the Technical University of Denmark (DTU). MichHauschildael made lasting contributions in the areas of ecotoxicity in LCA, the assessment of the social sustainability dimension in a life cycle perspective and, more recently, the introduction of an absolute sustainability perspective into LCA.

Gil Stevens, EDANA’s External Relations & Sustainability director, presented the award to Alexis Laurent from DTU Denmark on behalf of Hauschild who was unfortunately unable to attend. In the acceptance speech, tribute was paid to the key role of SETAC for their key role in “offering a forum for scientific discussions with colleagues from around the world at conferences and in many scientific task forces over the years”. Hauschild also gave special thanks to the Technical University of Denmark and his colleagues in the Division for Quantitative Sustainability Assessment.

Gil Stevens said the award was an honor to grant concluding that “SETAC promotes fundamental understanding and knowledge of the science and technologies contributing to the analysis and solution of environmental challenges. EDANA are greatly honored in being allowed to recognize such professional commitment to research and development in this field. Well done Michael!”

Source: EDANA