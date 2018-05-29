Kimberly-Clark To Expand Production At Its North Carolina Nonwovens Plant

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — May 22, 2018 — Kimberly-Clark Corp. has approved $30 million for expansion and improvements to its nonwovens manufacturing facility in Hendersonville, North Carolina. The plant produces nonwoven materials for Kimberly-Clark’s North American adult and feminine care brands including Depend, Poise and U by Kotex.

The two-year project will focus on expanding the plant’s production capacity and efficiency, and is expected to add 14 new jobs at the site, while maintaining current employment.

“The Berkeley Mill team is proud about the role we will play in supporting the future growth of Kimberly-Clark’s adult and feminine care business in North America,” said Ernest Humphries, plant manager, Kimberly-Clark’s Berkeley Mill. “This investment, combined with the commitment of our employees and the support of the local community, will bolster the mill’s competitiveness and position us for continued success.”

“Henderson County is very proud to support Berkeley Mill’s expansion,” said Michael Edney, Chairman of the Henderson County Board of Commissioners. “Kimberly-Clark is a legacy employer in our county, and we are proud to play a key role in the company’s future. We look forward to many more years together.”

Posted May 29, 2018

Source: Kimberly-Clark Corp.