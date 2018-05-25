Carolina Composites To Expand Pioneer Boats Manufacturing Operations In Colleton County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — May 23, 2018 — Carolina Composites, doing business as Pioneer Boats, has announced that the company will expand its existing operations in Walterboro, S.C. Through its $3 million investment, the company is projected to create 92 jobs over the next five years.

Located at 208 Upchurch Lane in Walterboro, S.C., Carolina Composites currently employs 90 associates at its manufacturing facility. Increasing demand has allowed the company to launch an additional 10 new models over the last six years. The company, now producing 20 boats per week, plans to increase production to 30 boats per week in the near future.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $100,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Colleton County to assist with the costs of real property improvements.

Quotes:

“We are happy that our company is thriving in Walterboro, where our team builds some of the best boats in the world. We are pleased that we will be able to create more new jobs and bring more investment to Colleton County, where most of our workforce resides. We are now benefiting from the growing economy and the great business climate here in South Carolina.” –Carolina Composites Co-Owner Roy McSwain

“It’s a special day whenever an existing South Carolina company announces plans to expand, as it sends a message to the world that we live up to our commitment to being business-friendly. I congratulate Pioneer Boats on this new investment and look forward to continuing our successful partnership.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“When a South Carolina business grows the way Pioneer Boats has, it’s yet another testament that we are a state that fosters manufacturing innovations. We appreciate Pioneer Boats’ commitment and longstanding relationship with Colleton County and our state.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“Pioneer Boats is an asset to our community. We appreciate the job creation and investment they have made in Colleton County. We congratulate them on their continued success, and Colleton County Council will continue to do anything we can to help Pioneer Boats and other companies succeed in economic development.” –Colleton County Council Chairman Dr. Joe Flowers

“We are extremely pleased that Pioneer Boats has decided to reinvest in Colleton County. This expansion project is a big win for all. Brothers Mike Holmes and Roy McSwain produce world-class boats. The plant expansion will allow an increase in boat production, while employing more than 90 more of our friends, family members and neighbors. Congratulations to Pioneer Boats, and thanks to SouthernCarolina Alliance for its generous contribution to the expansion project.” –Colleton County Economic Alliance Chairman Lee Petrolawicz

“SouthernCarolina Alliance congratulates the team at Pioneer Boats on their success, which stems from a commitment to excellence. We are proud that Pioneer Boats are manufactured exclusively in our region of South Carolina and sold around the world. This expansion will bring another 90 jobs to Colleton County, improving the quality of life for almost 100 families who will benefit from these jobs. What a great American product and a great South Carolina business story!” –SouthernCarolina Regional Development Alliance Chairman Marty Sauls

Fast Facts:

Source: SOUTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE