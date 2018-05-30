Bridgestone Americas, Inc. Expands Fuel-Efficient Tire Line

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — May 30, 2018 — Bridgestone Americas, Inc. (Bridgestone) today announced the expansion of its flagship Ecopia tire line with the release of the next-generation Ecopia H/L 422 Plus tire for crossovers, SUVs and minivans. Engineered for long-lasting performance and improved fuel-efficiency,* the all-new Ecopia H/L 422 Plus tire offers a comfortable ride, backed by a 70,000 mile limited treadwear warranty.**

The Ecopia H/L 422 Plus tire is the newest offering in the Bridgestone Ecopia powerline of tires. With more than 100 sizes, the Ecopia powerline simplifies the tire buying experience by providing a comfortable, secure tire solution for more than 65 million vehicles on U.S. roads since 2010.

“With its exceptional ride comfort, extended wear life and improved fuel efficiency,* the Ecopia H/L 422 Plus tire is a smart tire choice,” said Erik Seidel, president, consumer replacement tire sales, U.S. and Canada, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. “This newest offering has allowed us to create a true powerline that is a go-to solution for dealers as they work to meet their customers’ needs.”

The next-generation Ecopia H/L 422 Plus tire is engineered with an optimized tread pattern to give drivers a secure, comfortable ride in all-season conditions. A unique tread block design offers increased traction and improved braking performance on wet roads.*

The Ecopia H/L 422 Plus tire is available in 27 sizes, covering more than 60 percent of the crossovers, SUVs and minivans on the road today.

*Versus the Bridgestone Dueler Ecopia H/L 422 tire.

**Certain conditions and limitations apply. See Bridgestone representative or warranty manual for details.

Posted May 30, 2018

Source: Bridgestone Americas, Inc.