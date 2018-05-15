ANDRITZ Successfully Starts Up A neXline Needlepunch Line Supplied To Autoneum, Mexico

GRAZ, Austria — May 15, 2018 — ANDRITZ has successfully started up a complete neXline needlepunch line for the production of needlepunched velour felts for the automotive market at Autoneum’s plant in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. The line has a working width of 4.4 meters and produces fabrics from 300 to 800 grams per square meter for carpet systems, inner dashes and floor insulators.

The scope of supply includes a Dynamic eXcelle Link card and a crosslapper in combination with Andritz technology for drafting and needling. Andritz also supplied the process control equipment as well as the unique, closed-loop ProDyn system, thus providing continuous web monitoring and optimization of the end product. With the inline, double-velouring needleloom, model SDV-2+2, and a maximum speed of 10 meters per minute, the production capacity of the Andritz needlepunch line is in excess of 1,200 kilograms per hour.

This order once again demonstrates the strong and long-term partnership between Andritz and Autoneum. Autoneum already operates several Andritz lines in Bloomsburg, Pa., and Jeffersonville, Ind., as well as several lines in Europe and Asia.

Autoneum, with headquarters in Winterthur, Switzerland, is a supplier of acoustic and thermal management products for vehicles. The company develops and produces multifunctional, lightweight components and systems for interior floors and engine bays as well as the underbody. Customers include almost all automobile manufacturers in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Autoneum operates 55 production facilities and employs more than 12,000 people in 25 countries.

