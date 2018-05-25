Acquisition Expands Radians’ Portfolio In Flame Resistant (FR) Clothing And Protective Rainwear Markets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — May 22, 2018 — Safety Supply Corporation, a leading manufacturer of high quality personal protective equipment (PPE) and parent of Radians, Inc., announced today they have acquired Neese Industries, Inc., an established global leader in FR clothing and protective rainwear for almost 60 years.

Radians and Neese combined will have manufacturing capabilities in Mexico which will improve lead times on several product lines by bringing manufacturing closer to the USA. Owning their plants, equipment and in-house design and production teams allows both companies to respond quickly to unique customer needs.

“FR clothing and protective rainwear are an important growth area in the Radians portfolio,” said Bill England, President of Radians. “The acquisition of Neese bolsters our PPE platform and will build on our combined strengths of manufacturing, distribution, and product innovation. The acquisition allows us to broaden our efforts to be a top-tier, single-source supplier of high quality protective gear.”

“We are looking forward to a mutually beneficial partnership with the management and employees of Radians,” said Bob Riches, Neese product champion of FR clothing. “Radians and Neese share a respected reputation in the safety industry and the mutual mission of ‘Protecting What Matters Most’ which includes our relationships with workers, consumers, and our customers.”

Riches will continue to lead and manage the 134 employees that work for Neese Industries and will play a major role in the expansion of FR clothing and rainwear at Radians. After systems integration is completed later this year, customers will be able to conveniently order both Radians products and Neese products on a single purchase order.

