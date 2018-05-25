RMC Advanced Technologies To Locate US Headquarters And Manufacturing Facility In Hawkins County Tennessee

SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. — May 16, 2018 — Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and RMC Advanced Technologies officials announced today that the company will locate its U.S. headquarters and establish a manufacturing facility in Surgoinsville. The composite components manufacturer will invest $7 million and create 54 new jobs in Hawkins County.

“I want to welcome RMC to Hawkins County and thank the company for choosing to locate its U.S. headquarters and manufacturing facility in Surgoinsville,” Rolfe said. “It means a great deal that another international-based company has chosen our state for its new operations. Tennessee is home to more than 70 Canadian-owned companies that employ approximately 8,000 Tennesseans and we appreciate RMC for creating 54 new jobs in our state and Surgoinsville.”

RMC Advanced Technologies, a subsidiary of Sigma Industries Inc., produces and sells composite components. The company offers products for the heavy-duty truck, coach, transit and bus, machinery, agriculture and wind energy markets. Sigma Industries Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Saint-Ephrem-de-Beauce, Quebec, Canada.

“This location in the U.S. represents an important strategic milestone for us,” Denis Bertrand, president of Sigma Industries Inc., said. “It is the first step in our strategy to grow our operations in the U.S. market. In essence, it will allow us to better serve existing customers while providing us with the opportunity to grow our business in a market of significant size. Furthermore, we are proud to be in a position to serve our transit industry customers with Buy America compliant products.”

RMC’s new operations, which will be located in the Phipps Bend Industrial Park Spec Building in Surgoinsville, will be the company’s U.S. headquarters and will also include manufacturing and production. The company plans on manufacturing composite components in Hawkins County.

“I’d like to welcome RMC to Hawkins County and look forward to the company’s future growth,” Hawkins County Mayor Melville Bailey said. “I am pleased RMC has chosen to call Phipps Bend Industrial Park home. RMC’s decision to locate here reinforces our position that Hawkins County offers the quality of workforce that industries need. We look forward to working with them to ensure many prosperous years in Hawkins County.”

“I am pleased to welcome RMC to Hawkins County. A company like this was exactly what we envisioned to locate in the spec building in Phipps Bend Industrial Park,” Larry Elkins, chairman of Hawkins County Industrial Development Board, said. “The quality of jobs RMC will bring to Hawkins County speaks volumes about the company and what it will provide to our community. RMC Advanced Technologies Inc. will have state of the art robotics technology that will require highly skilled employees. I’d like to thank NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership, TVA, Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development, and Rebecca Baker for their hard work and many hours of service in helping to locate RMC to Hawkins County.”

“TVA and Holston Electric Cooperative congratulate Sigma Industries, Inc. on its decision to locate in Hawkins County,” TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development John Bradley said. “Helping to create new job opportunities in the Valley is fundamental to TVA’s mission of service and we are proud to partner with Hawkins County Industrial Development Board, Phipps Bend Joint Venture Managing Committee, NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership and USDA Rural Development to help further that mission.

Surgoinsville and Hawkins County are represented by Sen. Frank Niceley (R – Strawberry Plains) and Rep. Gary Hicks (R – Rogersville) in the Tennessee General Assembly.

Posted May 25, 2018

Source: The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development