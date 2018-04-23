Safety Supply Corp. To Acquire LFS Glove, A Division Of LFS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — April 23, 2018 — Safety Supply Corp., a manufacturer of high-quality personal protective equipment, today announced its agreement to acquire LFS Glove, a division of LFS Inc. This newly formed subsidiary of Safety Supply is registered as Bellingham Glove Inc. and will be part of the Radians group of companies, joining such brands as RadWear® USA, Crossfire®, VisionAid™, and RadPlugs.

“The team at Bellingham® Glove is very enthusiastic about this new partnership,” said LFS Glove Vice President Bill Stevens. “Bellingham Glove and Radians have both built reputations for innovation and excellence in the past 20 years. Combining our strengths will allow us to serve and supply our customers even more effectively.”

According to Mike Tutor, CEO of Radians, “Our acquisition of LFS Glove will help Radians to continue our aggressive expansion of our hand protection category. The combination will provide our customers with an outstanding selection of gloves to meet a multitude of applications in the industrial and retail markets, including lawn and garden gloves, eco-friendly gloves, and gloves designed especially for women.”

Radians President Bill England commented, “Radians plans to work closely with the Bellingham Glove team during the integration of our operating systems, sales team, and inventory to ensure that best-in-class processes and systems are maintained to allow for a smooth transition and excellence in customer service.”

Once the systems integration is completed later this year, customers will be able to conveniently order both Radians products and Bellingham gloves on a single purchase order.

As part of the acquisition, Radians has opened a new sales office for Bellingham Glove Inc.

Posted April 23, 2018

Source: Safety Supply Corp.