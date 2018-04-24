IFAI Announces Agreement With BCH In India

ROSEVILLE, MN — April 19, 2018 — The Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI) is pleased to announce an agreement with Business Co-ordination House (BCH) to provide representation of IFAI in India.

“We believe BCH is uniquely positioned to help IFAI expand the opportunities for our organization with the emerging Indian market for technical textiles.” Said Mary Hennessy, President and CEO of IFAI. “One of the primary benefits IFAI members seek is the opportunity to network and collaborate with others in the industry. This strategic relationship will expand those possibilities for our members.”

“IFAI can not only provide an open door to the Indian companies who are reciprocally seeking active partnerships overseas in the field of technical textiles but can also be an active answer to the information and knowledge seeking pattern of the Indian industry.” Said Samir Gupta, Managing Director of BCH.

Posted April 24, 2018

Source: IFAI, Industrial Fabrics Association International