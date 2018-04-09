Covestro LLC At The American Coatings Show 2018

INDIANAPOLIS — April 9, 2018 — At the American Coatings Show 2018 (ACS), Covestro LLC will demonstrate the versatility of its polyurethane- and polyaspartic-based raw materials and their use in diverse markets ranging from corrosion and construction to glass and textiles.

At the show, Covestro will launch its new Bayhydrol® UH 2887 for vinyl window coatings. The fast drying, easy-to-use polyurethane dispersion (PUD) gives one-component (1K) coatings comparable performance to two-component (2K) waterborne coatings. In addition to eliminating the need to mix two components, it lessens waste by offering no potlife limitations, reduces inventory management complexity and boosts painting throughput.

Covestro will also preview materials for decorative peelable coatings, which will allow users to change the appearance of their vehicle at their convenience, as frequently as they’d like. Designed with the automotive aftermarket in mind, the 1K water-based raw materials are a more environmentally friendly formula that can help customers meet North American VOC restrictions, including those from California. Decorative peelable coatings feature superior gasoline resistance, scratch resistance and greater efficiency with heavy duty properties, all while offering a safe and easy removal process.

To help customers find the right formulation of raw materials before finalizing a coating, Covestro will demonstrate the use of a new digital formulation mapping service. With this system, users will be able to quickly and easily develop formulations that meet their specific market and customer needs. This tool not only allows product configurations to be custom-designed, but also drastically reduces development time, helping products reach customers faster than ever before.

In addition to these highlights, Covestro will display solutions for the following markets:

Construction: Components in the built environment require protection from the elements, chemicals and more. With polyurethanes and polyaspartics from Covestro, these materials resist abrasion, chemicals and weather, and adhere to a wide range of substrates. Raw materials for coatings can be customized for different applications, from concrete floor coatings to architectural, waterproofing and roof coatings.

Corrosion Protection: Protective coatings extend the life of the smallest of metal parts to the largest marine vessels. Anti-corrosion coatings formulated with raw materials from Covestro, including polyurethane, polyaspartic and polyester resins, are most effective for preventing corrosion.

Glass: Coatings help protect and decorate glass in applications ranging from beverage containers to buildings. Polyurethane coatings formulated with Covestro raw materials reduce temperature and curing time by two-thirds compared to traditional ceramic coatings, providing significant energy and time savings. Recent developments from Covestro allow for low-VOC, low-temperature and no-bake options, while more environmentally friendly materials, like waterborne organic coatings, reduce solvent emissions during the application process.

Textiles: Coated fabrics are functional and pleasing to the eye. High-tech waterborne polyurethane technology from Covestro plays a key role in bringing a broad range of functionalities, like effects, finishes and color, to the market. Polyurethane coatings are the key to high-quality materials that offer comfort and durability.

Covestro experts will share their coatings knowledge as they give presentations at the event. The talks are scheduled for:

10:30 a.m., Monday, April 9: Mike Jeffries, field technology service manager, Coatings, Adhesives & Specialties, will highlight the versatile chemistry of polyurethane coatings during a pre-conference tutorial.

10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 10: Chuck Gambino, ‎application development scientist for general industrial coatings, will discuss “New Hybrid Floor Coating Technology,” highlighting a new UV-cure polyaspartic floor coating technology recently developed to satisfy the needs of both the facility owner and the floor contractor.

2:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 10: Makoto Nakao, senior scientist, will present “1K PUR Dispersion with Comparable Performance to 2K Waterborne Coating.”

ACS takes place April 10-12 in Indianapolis. Attendees are invited to stop by the Covestro booth (#2331) to learn more about applications for its coating raw materials. Visitors will also be treated to a special guest, CoBot™. This 16-foot tall coatings robot is protected by a variety of high-performance coatings, including an automotive 2K clear coat, corrosion protection coatings and 1K concrete paver coatings, all formulated with Covestro raw materials.

Source: Covestro LLC