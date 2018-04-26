Chromatic 3D Materials Secures Series A Financing Led By DSM Venturing

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — April 25, 2018 — Chromatic 3D Materials Inc. announced today the closing of Series A funding round led by DSM Venturing. Unique 3-D printable polyurethanes and foams from Chromatic 3D Materials meet the strength and durability required for finished industrial manufactured goods. With its patented technology, Chromatic 3D Materials opens the industrial use of additive manufacturing in many markets and applications for the first time. The development of this technology was supported by the National Science Foundation SBIR program.

In addition to investment, DSM and Chromatic 3D Materials will partner to introduce the technology to various markets. The first product family includes flexible polyurethane elastomers for a range of applications in the apparel, tooling, automotive, and healthcare markets.

Dr. Cora Leibig, CEO of Chromatic said: “DSM is an established material supplier in the additive manufacturing market. Together, we share a commitment to deliver the materials and technologies necessary for 3D Printing to transform manufacturing. With this investment, and with our partnership, we will accelerate our market introduction.”

Source: Chromatic 3D Materials