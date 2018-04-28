ANDRITZ Presents Its Cutting-Edge Nonwovens Solutions At ANEX 2018

GRAZ, Austria — April 27, 2018 — International technology Group ANDRITZ will be presenting its innovative nonwovens production solutions and textile finishing technologies for the Asian markets at ANEX 2018, to be held at the Big Sight Exhibition Center in Tokyo, Japan, from June 6 to 8 (East Hall, Booth 2430). As one of the world market leaders in advanced technologies for air-through bonding, needlepunch, spunjet, spunlace, thermobonding, and wetlaid, ANDRITZ offers customized and unique solutions as well as excellent service to meet the individual requirements of its customers.

State-Of-The-Art Technologies For THE Hygiene Market

ANDRITZ offers tailor-made solutions and technologies for nonwovens producers focusing on the hygiene market:

Nonwovens calenders for applications in thermobonding, embossing, compacting, lamination, or perforation

Spunjet soft technology to soften the spunbond fabric

Spunlace lines for diaper back-sheets used for premium quality diapers and leg cuffs

Air-through bonding lines for best softness in acquisition distribution layers and top-sheets. With the ANDRITZ flat oven, customers benefit from high production capacity and high-performance fabrics from 16 to 80 gsm, produced with bicomponent fibers. The CETI European Institute in Lille, France, recently installed an air-through bonding oven from ANDRITZ. Customers are welcome to visit and conduct trials.

ANDRITZ also leads the face mask market for skin care with its lightweight spunlace crosslapped lines for nonwovens from 30 to 45 gsm, using such raw materials as cotton, cellulose, and blends thereof. Customers benefit from web uniformity, fabric stability, and low elongation. The skin care mask market is growing rapidly in many parts of the world, especially in Asia, but also more and more in Europe.

WETLAID Technology To Reach New Markets With Added Value

The ANDRITZ neXline wetlaid opens the door to niche market manufacturers, offering products made from special fibers such as aramid, carbon, micro-glass, and other high-tech fibers, and is the right choice for end uses in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, construction, medical/hygiene, and household sectors. Numerous options are available to meet individual needs.

Moreover, the Wetlace™ technology provides unique technology for outstanding performance in the production of flushable wipes. It combines the ANDRITZ webforming solution with ANDRITZ hydroentanglement units, optimizing the wet strength of wipes for use and rapid disintegration when flushed.

Added Value With ANDRITZ IIoT Solutions

The digital ANDRITZ technologies combined under the Metris technology brand reflect the very latest state of the art in the IIoT/Industry 4.0 sector and provide comprehensive support to customers in achieving their production and corporate goals in terms of increasing the efficiency and profitability of plants, optimizing the use of resources, avoiding breaks in production, and achieving highest product quality. The innovative ANDRITZ digitalization solutions also use highly user-friendly features, such as easy control via smartphone, tablet PC, or smartglasses.

The ANDRITZ team is looking forward to meeting you at ANEX to show you how to achieve smooth and modern production operations (booth 2430).

Source: ANDRITZ