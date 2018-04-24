Americhem Engineered Compounds To Display Engineered Thermoplastics For Aerospace Market At NPE2018

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — April 24, 2018 — Americhem, a globally recognized designer and manufacturer ­­of custom color masterbatch, functional additives, engineered compounds and performance technologies, has introduced new compounds for the aerospace industry that meet or exceed all applicable flammability, smoke and toxicity standards for injection- molding and extrusion applications. A collection of these products will be on display at Americhem’s Booth S17031 at NPE2018, taking place from May 7-11 in Orlando, Florida.

“These new products are perfect for manufacturers of interior components in the aerospace industry,” said Don Hone, business manager, Americhem. “The compounds are fully compliant with Federal Aviation Regulations (FAR) sections 25.853a & 25.853d for flame, smoke and toxicity, as well as OSU heat release test requirements that limit the peak and total heat release rate of the materials.”

Americhem’s aerospace compounds are comprised of Nylon, PC, PPSU and PEI polymers. Examples of end-use applications for these Americhem aerospace compounds include:

Cabin trim

Panels and partitions

Arm and foot rests

Video bezels

Insulation blankets

Lighting and signage

Trays

Overhead storage compartments

Profile extrusions

Galley carts

Lavatory systems

Brackets

Seating and support structures

These most recent additions to Americhem’s existing aerospace compound portfolio complement custom formulations based on PEEK, PEKK, PAEK and fluoropolymer resins for insulation materials. Other desirable functionality for the aerospace market is also available through custom formulation, including impact modification, internal lubrication, UV resistance and structural reinforcement through carbon fiber and glass fiber. The products come with complete product support, are available globally with no minimum order quantity restrictions and short lead times, are available in a wide variety of custom colors, and can be custom formulated to meet specific application requirements.

Posted April 24, 2018

Source: Americhem