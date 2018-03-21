WindCom North America Promotes Gary Kanaby To General Manager

HOUSTON — March 21, 2018 — WindCom (Wind Composite Services Group), a wind blade services company serving the international wind energy community, announced that industry veteran Gary Kanaby has been promoted to General Manager North America. Gary will be responsible for all business activities and P & L.

For the last three years, Kanaby has been acting as Commercial Manager at WindCom growing market share in wind blade services with owners and operators. He has spent the previous 16 years involved in the wind blade manufacturing and service business. Previously he served as director of sales for wind energy at Molded Fiber Glass Companies (MFG Wind and MFG Energy Services) and prior to that he launched Knight & Carver Wind Group.

Source: WindCom